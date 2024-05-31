Friday, May 31, 2024
KP CS directs to provide relief to masses in summer months

Electricity load-shedding

Our Staff Reporter
May 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   In a significant move to address the issue of electricity load shedding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry presided over a crucial meeting focused on electricity load management in the province.

The meeting, held on Thursday, was attended by officials from PESCO, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, and relevant departments. Divisional Commissioners, Regional Police Officers, Deputy Commissioners, and District Police Officers (DPOs) from across the province attended via video link.

Chief Secretary Chaudhry directed provincial authorities to make every effort to provide relief to the public during the summer months through improved load management. He emphasized the importance of regional and district administrations working diligently and supporting electricity distribution companies to ensure an uninterrupted power supply.

During the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary Home Abid Majeed presented a detailed action plan mutually agreed upon by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the Federal Government. The phased execution of this plan aims to significantly reduce load shedding across the province. This well-thought-out strategy has received high approval and praise at the federal level, promising to eradicate the longstanding issue of load shedding upon successful implementation.

Police arrest narcotics sellers, proclaimed offenders

The plan emphasizes a comprehensive approach over strict punitive measures, seeking to involve local communities in its execution. It is designed to manage electricity load at the community level, ensuring uninterrupted power for bill-paying consumers throughout the year.

Additionally, the plan facilitates the easy installment of dues, enabling people to regain their meters.

Our Staff Reporter

