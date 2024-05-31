Kundi calls for reconciliation in Khyber Pakhtunkhaw

ISLAMABAD - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi yesterday urged for reconciliation and better working relationship in the province. Speaking at a news conference here after meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Governor Kundi extended an open invitation to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to visit the Governor’s House.

“The Governor’s House is not just mine, it belongs to all of you. Let’s work together for the betterment of our province,” he said, expressing his readiness to engage in dialogue for the province’s welfare, regardless of the location.

He acknowledged the difficulties faced by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, expressing empathy and understanding of the pressures on the Chief Minister. Kundi assured that he was open to criticism and dialogue for the province’s sake.

Kundi outlined his vision of creating a peaceful Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, focusing on resolving the numerous challenges the province faces.

He stressed that the Governor’s House is a space for both the Governor and the Chief Minister to work together harmoniously.

Governor Kundi mentioned his meetings with various political leaders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, assuring that no conspiracies would emerge from the Governor’s House. He called for collaborative efforts to address the province’s issues, discouraging talks of imposing Governor’s Rule.

The Governor said during his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he highlighted the necessity of allocating a budget for the Chashma Lift Canal. He said the Prime Minister had promised to include this allocation in the upcoming budget.

He pointed out that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bears the highest property tax burden in the country. “I have urged the Prime Minister to consider reducing this tax to alleviate the financial strain on the province’s residents,” he added.

Another demand made by Governor Kundi was a 25% increase in the salaries of government employees. He emphasized the importance of this raise in light of the current economic challenges.

In his discussion with the Prime Minister, Governor Kundi said he requested that Sukkur Airport and Dera Ismail Khan Airport be upgraded to international status. “I believe this will boost regional connectivity and economic growth,” he remarked.

Governor Kundi urged journalists to visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and highlight the positive aspects of the region. He emphasized the importance of showcasing the province’s achievements and potential.

Expressing his respect for senior political figures, Governor Kundi said, “Maulana Fazlur Rehman is like an elder to me. I will go to him whenever he calls.”