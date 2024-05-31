Lahore Press Club Hosts Civil Society Press Conference on Local Government Elections/ May 30,2024

Concerns have been raised over the prolonged absence of elected local governments in Punjab since 2017. Despite three preliminary preparations for elections, new legislation has repeatedly delayed the process. This issue was highlighted by civil society leaders during a press conference at the Lahore Press Club.

Key figures such as Bushra Khaliq, Executive Director of WISE, Zahid Islam, Executive Director of Sangat Development Foundation; Salman Abid, Executive Director of IDEA; Arif Janbaz Qazi, Convener of Chenab Network; Sajid Ali from the Local Government Resource Center; Zakir Shaheen from SAP PK; and Rukhsana Liaquat Shah Hussain from the Regional Network voiced their concerns. They emphasized that the absence of local governments hinders effective development and welfare activities, which rely on local needs, citizen participation, and accountability.

The speakers criticized the provincial government for managing local government affairs on a temporary basis, despite the constitutional mandate for elected local bodies. They cited Article 140-A of the Constitution, which requires provincial governments to establish local governments and transfer administrative, financial, and political powers to them.

The civil society leaders acknowledged the formation of a committee by the current government to review local government legislation. However, they expressed frustration over the lack of transparency, as the draft law provided by the committee has not been made public.

The organizations called for their inclusion in the legislative process, advocating for their recommendations to be considered. They emphasized the importance of consulting all stakeholders, including the opposition, to ensure the establishment and protection of a robust local government system.

They proposed several key points for future legislation:

- The basic unit should remain the Union Council, with a population base not exceeding 20,000.

- A direct relationship should be established between Union Councils and urban/rural local governments at the district level.

- Union Councils should comprise at least 13 members, including general representatives, women, youth, non-Muslims, special persons, and technocrats.

- Representation of women should be increased to at least 40%, with political parties required to ensure at least 5% female candidates for general seats.

- Essential functions for local governments should include development authorities, traffic management, solid waste management, municipal responsibilities, food control, and market committees.

- Uniformity in duties should be maintained while distinguishing between rural and urban areas, with a coherent structure aligned with public needs.

The civil society leaders stressed that the continuous delay in local government elections undermines democratic traditions and increases public frustration. They urged for prompt elections and the formation of elected local governments to ensure effective governance and public participation.

The conference concluded with a call for transparency and inclusivity in the legislative process, ensuring that local governments are established and maintained in accordance with constitutional requirements.