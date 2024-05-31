Friday, May 31, 2024
Law minister, AGP meet chief election commissioner

Web Desk
9:36 PM | May 31, 2024
 The federal law minister and the attorney general for Pakistan have met the chief election commissioner (CEC). 

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar met Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and discussed appointment of retired judges in the election tribunals. 

Budget allocation of various departments and other matters also were discussed in the meeting. 

After the meeting, the federal law minister stated that no discussion on Election Tribunal Ordinance was held and some parliamentary affairs and budget allocation of the Election Commission of Pakistan were discussed.

