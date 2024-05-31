Loadshedding on high loss making feeders to continue despite protests: Leghari

ISLAMABAD - Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Federal Minister for Power Division, Thursday announced the continuation of loadshedding on high-loss making feeders despite the ongoing protest against prolonged outages in these areas. “As of May 29, 2024, Pakistan’s electricity demand reached 25,820 megawatts (MW), whereas only 21,588MW was generated and supplied to the system, leaving a deficit of 4,232MW,” Leghari, who was accompanied by Ali Pervaiz Malik, State Minister for Finance and Revenue, said while addressing a press conference here. The minister for Power Division said that the current net metering policy would continue. However, he said that any revision in the net metering regulations would be duly communicated through a policy statement following comprehensive evaluations. Leghari claimed that loadshedding primarily affected loss-bearing feeders falling under Category 3-8, which were deprived of electricity to mitigate further economic strain on the country’s economy. “We didn’t provide electricity to these feeders, because this will add to circular debt in the power sector” he said. The government cannot afford to escalate our circular debt any further, he added. The minister said that until the distribution companies change their course and control their losses with the assistance of provincial governments, loadshedding will continue on these high-loss feeders. Areas where electricity theft is rampant need to be penalized, he added.