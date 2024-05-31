Malik defends ITF World Masters title, extends unbeaten streak

LAHORE - Pakistan’s veteran tennis player Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) successfully defended his ITF World Masters title in Pattaya, Thailand, by defeating New Zealand’s Philip Hempstead in the 60+ singles final.

Malik showcased exceptional skill and determination, triumphing over Hempstead with a score of 6-4, 6-4. This victory not only secured his title defense but also extended his remarkable unbeaten streak in ITF Seniors tournaments.

Reflecting on his achievement, Malik said: “I have not lost a singles match for many years. If I am not mistaken, I hold an unbeaten record of over 80 matches, which has been widely acknowledged and praised by fellow senior players.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Shehryar Salamat faced a tough challenge in the 45+ singles final against the Philippines’ Timothy Alcos. Salamat started strongly, winning the first set 6-3. However, he was forced to retire due to cramps, conceding the match to Alcos. Despite the setback, Salamat described his tour as remarkable and expressed his determination to improve. “I will work harder to achieve better results in the upcoming ITF Masters,” he vowed.