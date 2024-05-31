Friday, May 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Malik defends ITF World Masters title, extends unbeaten streak

Malik defends ITF World Masters title, extends unbeaten streak
Azhar Khan
May 31, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   Pakistan’s veteran tennis player Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) successfully defended his ITF World Masters title in Pattaya, Thailand, by defeating New Zealand’s Philip Hempstead in the 60+ singles final.

Malik showcased exceptional skill and determination, triumphing over Hempstead with a score of 6-4, 6-4. This victory not only secured his title defense but also extended his remarkable unbeaten streak in ITF Seniors tournaments.

Reflecting on his achievement, Malik said: “I have not lost a singles match for many years. If I am not mistaken, I hold an unbeaten record of over 80 matches, which has been widely acknowledged and praised by fellow senior players.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Shehryar Salamat faced a tough challenge in the 45+ singles final against the Philippines’ Timothy Alcos. Salamat started strongly, winning the first set 6-3. However, he was forced to retire due to cramps, conceding the match to Alcos. Despite the setback, Salamat described his tour as remarkable and expressed his determination to improve. “I will work harder to achieve better results in the upcoming ITF Masters,” he vowed.

Pakpattan Police arrest 694 drug peddlers, recover contraband worth over Rs40m

Tags:

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1717044499.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024