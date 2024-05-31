Margalla Hills fire flares up again

A wildfire again erupted at Margalla Hills National Park in Islamabad on Friday due to a severe heatwave.

The fire broke out near Kalenjar village, which engulfed the Margalla Hills. Getting the information, CDA officials rushed to the scene to douse the fire.

Fire brigade vehicles have also reached the fire scene.

Smoke was seen billowing from Margalla Hills in video captured by citizens, who expressed concerns about saving wildlife.

Recently, two fires incidents were reported in Chiran Di Gali and the other Saidpur area on the hills. It took around seven hours for the firefighters and three helicopters of the defence authorities and Prime Minister Office to bring the flames under control. But the very next day, the hills were on fire again at 15 different locations. Again the firefighters and the three choppers were employed and the flames were put out after eight hours of hectic efforts.

The Margalla Hills National Park is spread over 12,605 hectares and falls under the jurisdiction of two organisations – the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB)