Misuse of Researcher Tax Rebate

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has allowed a 40% tax reduction for full-time teachers or researchers, subject to the following conditions:

(a) They must be full-time teachers or researchers, and

(b) They must be employed in a non-profit educational or research institution duly recognized by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), a Board of Education recognized by HEC, a university recognized by HEC, or government training and research institutions.

It has been generally observed in various departments that this tax reduction is awarded without adherence to the above conditions. It is often availed through personal contacts by forming an internal evaluation committee. Employees in several departments, unrelated to research, are taking advantage of this tax rebate, which the FBR cannot evaluate.

It is suggested that this tax reduction be discontinued in the forthcoming budget. If it is necessary to continue, it should only be allowed in universities, subject to the condition of approved publications at national and international levels. I offer my services for guidance and further information to the Ministry of Finance in this regard.

DR. JAVED IQBAL,

Islamabad.