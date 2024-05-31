Friday, May 31, 2024
Muslim world proud of Pak’s nuclear capability: President IIUI

May 31, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Emphasizing the significance of recently celebrated Youm e Takbeer, President, International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI), Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi has said that the entire Muslim world is proud of Pakistan’s nuclear capability, it is an honour not only for Pakistan but the whole Muslim world. The IIUI President paid tribute to the dedicated services of the Pakistan armed forces. He was addressing the concluding ceremony of the 39th Human Resource Development course arranged by Dawah Academy for the officers of Pakistan Forces (Army, Navy and Air Force) at IIUI. 

President, International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI), H.E. Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi announced that the university has a comprehensive plan to launch distance learning and online training via constituent units of the university. He highlighted universities’ pivotal societal role, citing IIUI’s training and research initiatives. Dr. Alotaibi expressed optimism for IIUI’s trajectory towards global eminence, underscoring its potential to serve the Muslim world. He added that IIUI has been put on a track of progress and development and soon the university will shine among the leading educational institutions of the world. He opined that IIUI has a great potential to serve the Muslim world.

Slovenia's government endorses motion to recognize Palestinian statehood

