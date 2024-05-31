NHA saves RMB6.2b in approval of PC-I for KKH Phase-II

ISLAMABAD - The National Highway Authority has successfully got approval of PC-I of the KKH Phase-II from Thakot to Raikot at a reduced cost of RMB14.8 billion against its original feasibility cost of RMB21 billion—saving RMB 6.2 billion.

Earlier, the PC-I was approved by the NHA executive board in its meeting held few days back and now it was also approved by the planning commission on Thursday.

The project starts short of Thakot Town (on M-15) and after traversing through Besham, Pattan, Dasu, Chilas ends at Raikot Bridge. The total length of the Project is 241km, with the mainline (KKH) of 225km & link roads of 16km.

As per Joint Feasibility, realigned length of KKH Phase-II is 225km from Thakot to Raikot excluding relocation of KKH at Dasu Dam being done by WAPDA (54km).

From Thakot to Dasu (103km) & Sazin to Thor Nullah (34km), existing road shall be upgraded while 88km of KKH after Basha will be the new construction.

The project includes 213 bridges with a total length of 26.2km, 17 tunnels with a total length of 20.5km and 4 service areas. The Pproject is planned to be executed under EPC mode of contract under Chinese Government’s loan, which will be started in 2025 and complete in 2030.

The 1300km including 608km long portion in Pakistan KKH is also known as friendship highway, which was jointly constructed by Pakistan and China during 1962-1978.

However, in 2005, both the government decided to upgrade the KKH in two phases.

Under Phase-I, the KKH from Raikot to Khunjerab (335km) was upgraded in 2013. During the construction, Attabad Disaster occurred that resulted in realignment of 24km of KKH, which was also completed by Chinese contractors under Chinese funding.

After the introduction of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, KKH Phase-II was started and Havelian to Thakot road (M-15) was upgraded under Chinese funding by constructing a new green field alignment having a total length of about 120km part of which is a Motorway from Havelian to Mansehra.

As of today, Raikot-Khunjerab (335km) & Havelian-Thakot (120km) are upgraded on Chinese standards while the middle left-over portion from Thakot to Raikot (existing length 280km) needs to be realigned due to construction of dams on River Indus by WAPDA (Thakot, Pattan, Dassu and Bhasha) in Head-Toe configuration. Resultantly, about 123.3km will be submerged in the Dam Lake reservoir.

It is pertinent to mention that work on Dasu and Basha Dam is underway and their anticipated year of completion is 2029. Therefore, a new KKH alignment well above the DAM water levels is required prior to water impounding.

In 2014, in 2nd Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting KKH Phase II (Raikot to Islamabad) was declared as Early Harvest Project but the realignment of the KKH from Thakot to Raikot was formally agreed upon in the 10th JCC Meeting held in Sep 2021.

A Joint Technical Working Group (JTWG) comprising government officials from both sides was constituted to prepare a comprehensive feasibility study.

The said feasibility study was presented to the JTWG forum during its meeting held in July 2023 which approved the Feasibility Study Report and same was successfully handed over during the celebrations of the 10th anniversary of CPEC in July 2023.

Once completed, the KKH will be improved in totality making it easy for domestic and commercial commuters to use this important road without any hindrance while it will also boost economic activity among both the countries.

The critics of this project considers the estimated cost of this project very much higher than the cost incurred on similar roads in past but those who were involved in its planning suggested price escalations and dollar rate a reason behind the difference.