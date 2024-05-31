Friday, May 31, 2024
Norwegian ambassador calls on Nawaz Sharif

Web Desk
9:22 PM | May 31, 2024
The ambassador of Norway to Pakistan Per Albert Ilsaas on Friday called on PML-N President and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore.

The matters of mutual interest and Pak-Norway ties were discussed during the meeting.

The PML-N president and Norway’s ambassador exchanged views to cooperate in various sectors to strengthen the bilateral ties.

“The overseas Pakistanis living in Norway are playing significant role in strengthening the ties between two countries,” said PML-N President Nawaz Sharif.

He emphasised the potential for increased cooperation between both the countries in various sectors including investment and trade.

The Norwegian ambassador congratulated Nawaz Sharif on being elected as PML-N president once again.

