Nursing is backbone of health system: Health minister

LAHORE - Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique attended the event organized on the occasion of World Nurses Day at a local hotel as a special guest. On this occasion, DG Nursing Punjab and a large number of nurses from across the province participated.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that today is a day to pay tribute to the services of nurses. Nurses serve patients in hospitals. Nursing is the backbone of the health system.

We are bringing modern reforms in the nursing sector. Revamping of all nursing colleges is highly welcome. We are trying to improve the nursing department.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that health card will be launched in a better form, God willing. We are increasing the health card limit from one million rupees. Our nurses are making the country famous all over the world including Pakistan. We have to play our role for the betterment of nursing sector. Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that an FIR has been filed for the tragic incident in Sargodha.