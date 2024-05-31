Ogra cuts LPG prices for June 2024

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Friday announced a cut in price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for June 2024.

A notification issued by the regulatory authority states that LPG price has been decreased by Rs3.86 per kilogramme to Rs234.59 per kg.

The price of 11.8kg domestic cylinder was reduced by Rs45.62 with new price fixing at Rs2,768.23 in Pakistan.

The latest reduction is expected to alleviate the financial burden on households, which rely on LPG for cooking and other purposes.

