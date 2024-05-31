Friday, May 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Ogra cuts LPG prices for June 2024

Ogra cuts LPG prices for June 2024
Web Desk
10:54 PM | May 31, 2024
Business

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Friday announced a cut in price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for June 2024.

A notification issued by the regulatory authority states that LPG price has been decreased by Rs3.86 per kilogramme to Rs234.59 per kg.

The price of 11.8kg domestic cylinder was reduced by Rs45.62 with new price fixing at Rs2,768.23 in Pakistan.

The latest reduction is expected to alleviate the financial burden on households, which rely on LPG for cooking and other purposes.
 

Tags:

Web Desk

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1717139477.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024