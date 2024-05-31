Orakzai Spring Festival from June 7-9

PESHAWAR - On the directives of Advisor to Chief Minister on Tourism, Culture, Archaeology and Museums, Zahid Chanzeb, a three-day Jashan-e-Baharan Festival is being organised at the scenic tourist resort Kharasha-Khwa Storikhel in Orakzai tribal district from June 7-9

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in collaboration with the Tourism Wing for merged tribal districts, District Administration Orakzai and Frontier Corps (North), the paramilitary wing of Pak Army, is organising the event to showcase traditional and non-traditional sports competitions for the tourists and local people.

The festival will feature cultural stalls of all the four provinces, including traditional food items and sports competitions like tug-of-war, traditional wrestling, truck pulling, tractor pulling, stone lifting, mass wrestling, kabbadi, jeep, cycle and bike races and cross country race, paragliding, archery, local traditional sports, cricket, football, volleyball, inter-seminaries volleyball, inter-school cricket league, cultural and music shows and traditional dance performances.

KPCTA Director General Barkatullah Marwat while commenting on the Orakzai Spring Festival said that the authority had already launched preparations so the tourists and visitors could fully enjoy the gleeful gala. He said there are many tourist spots in Orakzai, including Kalaya, Samana Top, Gulistan Forte, Ferozkhel, Ziarah, Landoka, Nanwar Cave, Toi Khala Waterfall, Spinkai and other scenic sites, which have been opened for the tourists.

He said that the event was aimed at attracting tourists besides involving the local people in tourism and cultural activities so that promotion of tourism, employment opportunities and economy of residents could be strengthened.

Camping pods would also be installed at Samana Top while scenic resorts have been opened for tourists so the tourists could enjoy the beautiful destinations and comfortable accommodation here. The closing ceremony will be held on June 9.