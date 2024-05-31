PAF, Wapda reach All Pakistan M Majid, Abdul Nasir Memorial Basketball semis

LAHORE - Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Wapda continued their winning streak by beating their opponents and reached the semifinals of All-Pakistan Muhammad Majid and Abdul Nasir Memorial Basketball Tournament at Siddique Memon Sports Complex, Karachi. The event is being organized under the umbrella of Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF). On the third day of the six-day event, Pakistan Air Force had shown some aggressive game against Police to record the third consecutive victory by 75-40 points. Mehtab Akram scored 18 points and Mohammad Akhtar scored 14 points for PAF. In the second match, Balochistan faced another defeat against Sindh Greens by 43-85. Taimour Zaheer and Rana Athar of Sindh Greens scored 15 points each. In the third match, Punjab Rangers defeated Sindh Whites by 81-56. M Mudassar scored 26 points and Fakhra Karam 16. In the fourth match, Wapda also registered their third consecutive victory against Sindh Greens as they won by 91-50 points. The last round of pool matches will be played on Friday (today) while the semifinal round will be held on June 1.