Pakistan, Azerbaijan to boost multifaceted cooperation

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Azerbaijan yesterday agreed to expand their cooperation across various sectors including trade, investment, energy, and connectivity to leverage the significant potential of their amicable relationship. The matter of enhanced cooperation was discussed during a meeting between Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov here. The agenda encompassed a broad range of bilateral and international issues. Later, at a joint news conference, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar emphasized the intent to bolster cooperation in trade, investment, connectivity, energy, and defense. He highlighted ongoing measures to boost bilateral investment, particularly in the energy sector, with the joint working group on energy playing a pivotal role. Dar also underscored the mutual desire to enhance parliamentary and cultural exchanges to foster business and academic linkages, as well as cooperation in renewable energy. He conveyed best wishes to Azerbaijan for hosting the upcoming COP29 meeting, assuring Pakistan’s support. Both leaders engaged in an in-depth discussion on the current situation in Gaza, calling for an immediate end to Israeli hostilities and advocating for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem (Quds Al Sharif) as its capital. Dar expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan’s steadfast support on the Kashmir issue and reaffirmed Pakistan’s backing of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. In his comments, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said their meeting explored ways to reinforce cooperation and strategic partnership, aiming to elevate bilateral relations. He noted the untapped potential for economic and trade cooperation, urging the initiation of joint projects in energy, tourism, transport, IT, and pharmaceuticals. He mentioned that the forthcoming 8th Pakistan-Azerbaijan Inter-Governmental Commission meeting in Islamabad would further enhance economic collaboration and invited Pakistani businesses to take advantage of Azerbaijan’s favorable business environment and connectivity projects. Bayramov pointed out the six direct flights between the two countries and the 55,000 Pakistanis who visited Azerbaijan last year, suggesting that the COP29 meeting would open up new avenues for cooperation in energy and climate change. He expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s unwavering political and moral support regarding the Karabakh conflict and reiterated Azerbaijan’s principled stance on the Kashmir issue, advocating for its peaceful resolution in line with UN Security Council resolutions. To a question on climate change, Bayramov acknowledged the global impact and the specific devastation caused by floods in Pakistan, pledging Azerbaijan’s efforts to secure necessary resources for developing countries to promote adaptation and capacity-building projects. Dar then elaborated on the $34 billion loss inflicted by the floods in Pakistan and the ongoing reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts. Responding to another question, Dar highlighted that energy security and connectivity are top priorities for the current government, emphasizing Pakistan’s strategic location as a potential hub for connectivity to East China, South Asia, and beyond.

Earlier, in delegation-level talks, both leaders reviewed progress in bilateral relations and shared views on regional and global developments. They reaffirmed their strong commitment to strengthening strategic relations and expanding cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment, energy, defense, education, climate action, and regional connectivity.