Pakistan, Kuwait ink agreements, MoUs in fields of industrial coop, engineering at 5th JMC

ISLAMABAD - In the 5th Joint Ministerial Commission between Kuwait and Pakistan, important achievements have been made on mutual cooperation, promotion of bilateral relations and investment, while both the countries have signed agreements/MoUs in the fields of industrial cooperation and engineering.

Pakistan has also offered Kuwait to come forward in the fields of pharmaceutical, engineering and automotives and agreed to take practical initiatives in this regard. A high-level delegation of Pakistan, headed by Federal Minister of Investment Board, Privatization and Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan held detailed meetings with the Kuwaiti Authorities and while addressing the concluding session of 5th JMC, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan announced to appoint Commercial Counselor by Pakistan in Kuwait. He indicated that “Visa on Arrival” will also be started soon in Pakistan for GCC Member Countries. In his address to the Joint Ministerial Commission, Abdul Aleem Khan said that Kuwait can engage veterinary staff, doctors, nurses and other workforce from Pakistan. He expressed hope that in future Kuwait will also relax visa conditions for Pakistanis. Abdul Aleem Khan claimed that Pakistan intends long term economic partnership with Kuwait for which special facilities can be provided under the banner of SIFC for business. He stressed that in the fields of IT, tourism, minerals, agriculture, food, textile and energy sectors new investment opportunities are available in Pakistan. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that the Pakistani team has also held talks on joint ventures with the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce, while a consultative meeting has also been held with Kuwait’s well-known Livestock Organization “Al Muashi” in which Pakistan and Kuwait have agreed to encourage export of poultry and other dairy products. Kuwait’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Omar Saud Al-Omar, termed the holding of the 5th Joint Ministerial Commission satisfactory and assured Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan of all possible support from Kuwait.

Earlier, Federal Minister of Investment Board, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan held a detail meeting with Kuwait’s Minister of Electricity, Water and Energy Dr. Mahmood A. M. Bashehri along with a high-level delegation in which both the ministers expressed sentiments of goodwill for each other in addition to promote business activities. Abdul Aleem Khan said that both Kuwait and Pakistan are facing energy challenges and we can form joint working groups under SIFC in this regard. In this meeting along with the Federal Minister of Investment, senior officers from the departments of Trade and Commerce, Economic Affairs and Board of Investment from Pakistan were present in the meeting.

Moreover, before leaving from Tajikistan, Federal Minister of Investment Board, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan held an important meeting with 10 major business groups in Dushanbe. In this meeting business community of Tajikistan indicated the construction of a goods terminal for import and export near the Tajikistan border. In his conversation, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that Pakistan wants to promote business-to-business activities from the States of Central Asia and our doors are always open for foreign investors. The business leaders of Tajikistan agreed and assured Federal Investment Minister Abdul Aleem Khan for early investment in Pakistan. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan termed his visit to Dushanbe, Tajikistan as useful and wonderful and said that he has enjoyed the hospitality here and wishes for similar bilateral relations and mutual visits in the future as well.