Pakistan launches PakSat MM1 from China

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission successfully launched the second satellite PakSat MM1 from Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China today.

The satellite PakSat MM1 has been conceived keeping in view the growing needs of the country in the broad spectrum of communication and connectivity. Based on advanced communication technologies, PakSat MM1 will play a pivotal role in the socio-economic uplift of the country and will prove to be a stepping stone in the transformation of the country into Digital Pakistan. The satellite will be available for its services by August this year, as per schedule.

As Pakistan launched its second communication satellite Paksat MM1 on Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the entire nation hoping that it would help provide the fastest internet facility throughout the country.

“I am particularly excited about the potential impact of Paksat MM1 on internet connectivity across Pakistan.

With its state-of-the-art communication technology, this satellite promises to revolutionize our digital landscape and provide the fastest internet facility throughout the country,” the prime minister said in a statement.

Felicitating the nation on the “momentous occasion”, he said that the achievement marked a significant advancement in Pakistan’s space and communication capabilities, and he was proud of the national accomplishment.

The prime minister said that Paksat MM1 would not only enhance the lives of Pakistani citizens but also contribute to the promotion of economic activities, e-commerce, and e-governance.

PM Shehbaz said that the launch of Paksat MM1 from China’s Xichang Satellite Launch Centre was a testament to the strong collaboration and partnership between the two countries.

“It is through such cooperative endeavours that we can propel our nation forward and harness the power of technology for the benefit of our people.”

He said that the positioning of Paksat MM1 in a geostationary orbit 36,000 kilometers above earth was an impressive feat that showcased the nation’s scientific and technological prowess.

He lauded the dedication and hard work of the talented individuals at the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) and all those involved in the mission.

Calling the collective efforts and determination the driving forces of Pakistan’s progress, the prime minister said the Paksat MM1 launch was a testament to the nation’s potential and the bright future that lies ahead.

“May the launch of Paksat MM1 be the harbinger of even greater successes in our quest for excellence in space and communication technology,” he prayed.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office, in a statement, said this advanced geostationary satellite, equipped with state-of-the-art communication technologies, reinforces Pakistan’s presence in geostationary orbit and aims to enhance satellite-based communication services across the country.

PakSat-MM1 is poised to provide a robust, independent national communication platform, essential for the realization of the “Digital Pakistan” initiative.

The Foreign Office said the satellite’s capabilities are particularly critical for delivering high-speed broadband internet services via satellite, thereby improving connectivity in the most remote and underserved regions of Pakistan.

This advancement is expected to significantly contribute to the socioeconomic uplift of these areas, bridging the digital divide and enhancing overall national development.

The Foreign Office further said PakSat-MM1 stands as a testament to Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging advanced technology for national progress, ensuring both the commercial and public sectors benefit from improved communication infrastructure.