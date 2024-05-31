Pakistan seal volleyball series with 3-0 win against Australia

LAHORE - The Pakistan Volleyball team secured a decisive 3-0 victory against the Australian team in the final match of the Sarsabz Volleyball Series 2024 at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

The match saw Pakistan triumphing with set points of 26-24, 25-20, 25-20, thereby winning the series 3-0.This historic series win marks a significant achievement for both the Pakistan volleyball team and the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF). The players showcased exceptional skill, teamwork, and determination throughout the series, reflecting the rigorous training and strategic planning that went into preparing for these matches.

The trophy presentation was graced by the esteemed presence of Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Chairman of PM’s Youth Programme, Government of Pakistan. In his address, Rana Mashhood praised the team for their remarkable performance and dedication, highlighting the importance of such victories in promoting sports and inspiring youth across the nation.

PVFChairman Ch M Yaqoob expressed immense pride and satisfaction with the team’s success. “This victory is a testament to the hard work and perseverance of our players and coaching staff. It also reflects our commitment to elevating the standard of volleyball in Pakistan and competing at the highest levels internationally,” he said.

The series win against Australia, a formidable opponent, is not only a boost for the team’s morale but also a significant milestone in the history of Pakistani volleyball. The matches were well-attended by enthusiastic fans, whose support played a crucial role in motivating the players.

Following this triumphant series, the Pakistan senior volleyball team is set to depart for Bahrain to participate in the AVC Challenger Cup. The tournament, scheduled to be held from June 2-9, will see Pakistan competing against other top teams from the region, furthering their quest for international acclaim.