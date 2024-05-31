Pakpattan Police arrest 694 drug peddlers, recover contraband worth over Rs40m

Pakpattan - In a significant breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking, Pakpattan Police have arrested 694 drug peddlers and recovered contraband valued at over Rs40 million in a comprehensive five-month operation.

This decisive action underscores the commitment of the Pakpattan Police to eradicating the menace of drugs from the community.

During this extensive operation, the police successfully confiscated a substantial quantity of illicit substances, including 333 kilogrammes of hashish, 32 kilogrammes of opium, one kilogramme of heroin, and 8,500 litres of alcohol. Additionally, 27 alcohol stills were dismantled, crippling the infrastructure of local drug manufacturing and distribution networks.

The operation, spearheaded by District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Wallayat, has been a cornerstone in the ongoing efforts to purge the district of drug-related activities.

Since his appointment, DPO Tariq Wallayat has marshaled significant resources and strategic initiatives to intensify the crackdown on drug pushers. His leadership has been pivotal in driving these successful outcomes, reinforcing the police force’s resolve to protect the community from the harmful effects of narcotics.

“Our mission is clear – to ensure a drug-free Pakpattan. The recent arrests and recoveries are a testament to our unwavering dedication and strategic planning. We will continue to pursue those who threaten the safety and well-being of our citizens. I commend the relentless efforts of our police force and the support of the community in achieving these results,” said DPO Tariq Wallayat. He said that on the directives of Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar and Punjab Chief (CM) Minister Maryum Nawaz, the Pakpattan Police had launched a crusade against criminals and drug pushers. The operation has not only led to the apprehension of numerous offenders but has also disrupted the supply chains, making it increasingly difficult for drug traffickers to operate in the region.

This comprehensive approach highlights the Pakpattan Police’s proactive and robust strategy in combating drug-related crime. The Pakpattan Police urge the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to assist in the continued fight against drug trafficking. Together, we can build a safer and healthier environment for our future generations.