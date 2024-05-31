Friday, May 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

“The only way of discovering the limits of the possible is to venture a little way past them into the impossible.” –Arthur C. Clarke

Past in Perspective
May 31, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

Cornelius Drebbel’s submarine, conceived in 1620, marked a pioneering leap in maritime technology. Crafted from wood and propelled by oars, this early prototype submerged and resurfaced by adjusting its buoyancy. Drebbel’s innovative design was a remarkable feat of engineering for its time, foreshadowing the future of underwater exploration. Despite its rudimentary construction, the submarine demonstrated the possibility of navigating beneath the waves, opening up new frontiers for exploration and naval warfare. Drebbel’s invention laid the groundwork for subsequent advancements in submarine technology, shaping the course of naval history and inspiring generations of inventors and explorers.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1717044499.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024