Cornelius Drebbel’s submarine, conceived in 1620, marked a pioneering leap in maritime technology. Crafted from wood and propelled by oars, this early prototype submerged and resurfaced by adjusting its buoyancy. Drebbel’s innovative design was a remarkable feat of engineering for its time, foreshadowing the future of underwater exploration. Despite its rudimentary construction, the submarine demonstrated the possibility of navigating beneath the waves, opening up new frontiers for exploration and naval warfare. Drebbel’s invention laid the groundwork for subsequent advancements in submarine technology, shaping the course of naval history and inspiring generations of inventors and explorers.