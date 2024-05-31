People complain of non-availability of anti-rabies vaccines

Mardan - The non-availability of anti-rabies vaccines in the district headquarter (DHQ) hospital has become a life risk for the poor people bitten by dogs, especially in rural areas. Gohar Khan, a resident of Sharifabad Toru, told the media that he was bitten by a dog late on Friday. He added that when he reached the DHQ hospital, the staff informed him that anti-rabies vaccines weren’t available.

Gohar Khan had to purchase the vaccine from the open market for Rs 7,500. Due to the continued shortage, he again bought injections for the same amount, borrowing money as he could not afford the high cost. He highlighted that a dozen people, mostly children, are bitten by dogs in both rural and urban areas but are forced to buy expensive vaccines from the market.

The rising number of stray dogs is due to the negligence of municipal authorities. Dr. Javeed Iqbal claimed during a ‘Meet the Press’ program at the Mardan press club that the vaccine is available at DHQ hospital in limited quantities.

He noted the high flow of patients and confirmed that the vaccine is not available at Mardan Medical Complex (MMC). Citizens demanded action from the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Health Minister to provide life-saving medicines to the poor in Mardan.