PHC orders ECP to respond within 3 days

PESHAWAR - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) instructed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday to submit a written response within three days regarding a petition against the postponement of Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The court also requested the ECP to specify when it plans to conduct the Senate elections in the province, demanding a clear response by the next hearing on June 6.
The petition was heard by a division bench comprising Justice SM Attique Shah and Justice Waqar Ahmad. Advocates Ali Zaman and Ali Azim represented the petitioner Azam Khan Swati, while Mohsin Kamran Siddique represented the ECP.
The petitioner’s counsels informed the court that the ECP had postponed the Senate elections due to the non-administration of oaths to Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) elected on reserved seats. “The Senate elections must not be linked to the administration of these oaths,” they said.
The counsels contended that the ECP’s decision compromised the transparency of the Senate elections and infringed upon the fundamental rights of the province’s people. They requested the court to declare the ECP’s March 26 decision invalid. They also urged the court to direct the ECP to conduct the Senate elections as soon as possible.
In response, ECP lawyer Mohsin Kamran informed the court that there were two related cases pending before the Supreme Court of Pakistan: one concerning reserved seats and the other regarding the administration of oaths to lawmakers. He added that the Supreme Court had already suspended a PHC five-member bench’s decision regarding the Senate elections.
Justice Waqar Ahmad instructed the ECP lawyer to obtain a clear response from the ECP and present it after the court’s break. After the break, the court was informed that the ECP would convene a meeting about the Senate elections and communicate its decision to the court.