PHC orders ECP to respond within 3 days

PESHAWAR - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) instructed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thurs­day to submit a written response within three days regarding a petition against the postpone­ment of Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The court also request­ed the ECP to specify when it plans to conduct the Senate elections in the province, demanding a clear response by the next hearing on June 6.

The petition was heard by a division bench com­prising Justice SM Attique Shah and Justice Waqar Ahmad. Advocates Ali Zaman and Ali Azim rep­resented the petitioner Azam Khan Swati, while Mohsin Kamran Siddique represented the ECP.

The petitioner’s coun­sels informed the court that the ECP had post­poned the Senate elec­tions due to the non-ad­ministration of oaths to Members Provincial As­sembly (MPAs) elected on reserved seats. “The Senate elections must not be linked to the ad­ministration of these oaths,” they said.

The counsels contend­ed that the ECP’s deci­sion compromised the transparency of the Sen­ate elections and in­fringed upon the fun­damental rights of the province’s people. They requested the court to declare the ECP’s March 26 decision invalid. They also urged the court to direct the ECP to conduct the Senate elections as soon as possible.

In response, ECP law­yer Mohsin Kamran in­formed the court that there were two relat­ed cases pending before the Supreme Court of Pakistan: one concern­ing reserved seats and the other regarding the administration of oaths to lawmakers. He added that the Supreme Court had already suspend­ed a PHC five-member bench’s decision regard­ing the Senate elections.

Justice Waqar Ahmad instructed the ECP law­yer to obtain a clear re­sponse from the ECP and present it after the court’s break. After the break, the court was in­formed that the ECP would convene a meet­ing about the Senate elec­tions and communicate its decision to the court.