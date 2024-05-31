Friday, May 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PITB, Sindh Traffic Police sign MoU

Staff Reporter
May 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE    -    The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Sindh Traffic Police to develop the Driving Licence Information Management System (DLIMS) for Sindh province.

The agreement was signed by Sindh DIG and Head of Licensing Iqbal Dara and PITB Joint Director Rai Rashid, representing their respective organizations, here on Thursday..

Key technical team members and licensing in-charges from the Sindh Traffic Police were also present at the signing ceremony. This initiative is set to provide citizens across Sindh with a more efficient and user-friendly driving license system. The collaboration highlights a significant step towards enhancing public service delivery through innovative technology.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1717139477.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024