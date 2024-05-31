PITB, Sindh Traffic Police sign MoU

LAHORE - The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Sindh Traffic Police to develop the Driving Licence Information Management System (DLIMS) for Sindh province.

The agreement was signed by Sindh DIG and Head of Licensing Iqbal Dara and PITB Joint Director Rai Rashid, representing their respective organizations, here on Thursday..

Key technical team members and licensing in-charges from the Sindh Traffic Police were also present at the signing ceremony. This initiative is set to provide citizens across Sindh with a more efficient and user-friendly driving license system. The collaboration highlights a significant step towards enhancing public service delivery through innovative technology.