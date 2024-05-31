PM calls for global help to stop barbaric crimes in Gaza

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday urged the international community to play its role in ending barbaric crimes in Gaza and Rafah by Israeli forces.

In a video message, he appealed the world powers to ensure the lasting peace for the innocent people of Kashmir and Palestine.

Condemning the Israeli oppression on innocent Palestinians in strong words, the Prime Minister said these crimes are violating all international norms, decisions of International Court of Justice and UN Resolutions.

Counting on these crimes, Shehbaz Sharif said so far over 36000 people have been martyred by Israeli forces during last eight months while thousands of houses have been demolished, forcing the people to live under open sky.

The prime minister expressed gratitude to all the Muslim countries for raising their voice against Israeli oppression through the platforms of OIC and UN Security Council. He said Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia is leading this role while the support of UAE, Qatar and Kuwait is also significant.

He also thanked the European countries, specifically Spain, Norway and Ireland for announcing their support in recognition of the State of Palestine.

The prime minister prayed for the enduring peace in Gaza and Rafah so the people of Palestine live peacefully.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced the elevation of Warehouse and Logistics sector to the status of industry.

He was talking to a delegation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry as well as Associations of various industries and businesses, who called on the Prime Minister in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure all necessary legal requirements are met to facilitate this transition.

Expressing its appreciation, the business community thanked the Prime Minister for addressing its longstanding demand, which had been lying pending across various forums.

Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the government’s initiative to digitize the Federal Board of Revenue, mentioning plans to extend invitations to the Chinese industry to establish industrial units in Pakistan during his upcoming visit to China.

He emphasized the government’s commitment to promoting new projects in alternative energy, particularly in solar energy, with an aim of reducing electricity prices.

Regarding state-owned enterprises (SOEs), the Prime Minister outlined plans for their privatization, excluding strategic ones, in order to mitigate financial losses to the national exchequer.

He highlighted ongoing third-party validation to assess the performance of trade and investment officers stationed abroad.

Assuring the delegation, Shehbaz Sharif pledged to address all legitimate demands and concerns raised at the meeting.

The delegation pledged full support for the government’s efforts to enhance the economy and broaden tax base.

‘E-office platform’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has emphasized the urgent need to prepare a comprehensive action plan to swiftly shift all government operations from paper files to E-office platform.

He was chairing a review meeting focused on the implementation of E-office system across government offices and institutions. The meeting included briefings on the E-office system, its implementation progress, and ongoing reforms.

Highlighting the benefits of this transition, the Prime Minister underscored that it would enhance transparency within the system and potentially save billions of rupees from the national treasury.

Additionally, the Prime Minister instructed officials to seek assistance from internationally-renowned experts to aid in the development and implementation of the E-office system.

‘Pakistan, Azerbaijan relations’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, expressing satisfaction on the positive trajectory of relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, stressed the need to further strengthen mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, energy and security domains.

He was talking to Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, who paid a courtesy call on him at the Prime Minister’s House.

The prime minister expressed appreciation that both sides had always extended their full support to each other on issues of core interest, and reaffirmed that they would continue to do so at every international forum.

He felicitated Foreign Minister Bayramov on Baku’s selection as the host city for COP29 to be held in November this year and said that Pakistan would work closely with Azerbaijan to ensure the successful outcome of that important event.

Fondly recalling his productive and fruitful interactions with President Ilham Aliyev during his visit to Baku in June last year, the prime minister reiterated his invitation to the Azerbaijan’s president to undertake an official visit to Pakistan later this year.

The Azeri foreign minister thanked the prime minister for receiving him and briefed him on the discussions held between the two foreign ministers earlier in the day.

He also conveyed warm greetings of the Azerbaijan’s leadership to the prime minister and assured him of his country’s strong desire to further solidify its ties with Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Bayramov is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar.