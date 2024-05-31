PM Shehbaz to embark on China visit seeking investment next week

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for China on five-day official visit next week on the invitation of Chinese leadership.

According to foreign office, the prime minister will meet President Xi Jinping and hold delegation level talks with Premier Li Qiang in Beijing.

The two sides will undertake discussions to further strengthen the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, upgrade CPEC, advance trade and investment, enhance cooperation in security and defense, energy, space, science and technology.

The prime minister will also hold meetings with the Chairman of standing committee of the National People’s Congress and heads of key government departments.

The foreign office spokesperson said an important aspect of the prime minister's visit will be meeting with the corporate executives of leading Chinese companies dealing in oil and gas, energy, ICT and emerging technologies.

In the Chinese city Shenzhen, the prime minister will address Pakistan-China Business Forum. He will also visit economic and agriculture zones in China.

According to foreign office, the prime minister's visit is a manifestation of the iron clad China-Pakistan friendship characterised by frequent high level exchanges and dialogue.

Earlier, the prime minister directed the authorities concerned to prepare an action plan to encourage the Chinese companies to set up industries in Pakistan.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Friday regarding his upcoming China visit, he assured that Pakistan will provide all possible facilities to Chinese industrialists and investors.

The prime minister directed to formulate a comprehensive plan regarding productive business-to-business meetings between the two countries during his visit to China.

A detailed briefing was given to prime minister regarding the preparations for his visit to China.

A delegation of industrialists, investors and entrepreneurs from Pakistan will also accompany Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to Chinese city Shenzhen.

It was informed that the delegation will meet the Chinese business community and discuss the promotion of business-to-business relations between the two countries.

The prime minister directed Pakistani ambassador in China to provide all possible facilities to the Pakistani business delegation in China.