Friday, May 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest drug peddler, recover mainpuri, motorcycle

APP
May 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Thursday arrested a drug peddler and recovered mainpuri from his possession. SHO Sakhi Pir Police Station Sajid Ali Abbasi along with his team while conducting a raid in his territorial jurisdiction, arrested a drug peddler Ehtesham Yousufzai and recovered 280 packets of mainpuri from his possession. The police team while intensifying crackdown, recovered a motorcycle and after completing necessary investigation, handed it over to owner Ali Qureshi.

The citizen have expressed gratitude to SSP Hyderabad Dr. Farukh Ali and SHO Sakhi Pir Police station,

Police has registered a case against drug peddler under Mainpuri/Gutka Act.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1717044499.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024