Police arrest narcotics sellers, proclaimed offenders

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, police has launched a special “Nasha Ab Nahi” movement to eradicate narcotics and keep the youngsters safe from the curse of drugs, a public relations officers said on Thursday. He said that, during the last 24 hours, the Islamabad Police apprehended five drug peddlers from different areas of the city and recovered a huge cache of drugs from their possession. Following these directions, the women police team arrested a lady accused namely Haya Aman and recovered 209 gram heroin and 85 gram Ice from her possession. The Margalla police team arrested two accused namely Rajesh Sadiq and Hasham Salamat and recovered 25 liters of liquor from their possession. Similarly, the Industrial-Area police team arrested an accused namely Mazhar Hussain and recovered 30 liters of liquor from his possession. The Shahzad Town police team arrested an accused namely Aamir Mehmood and recovered 570 gram heroin from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. The DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Ali Raza said that the Islamabad Police is conducting targeted operations on a daily basis to eliminate the scourge of drugs from the city. He further emphasized that “Nasha Ab Nahi” is not just a campaign but a movement aimed at eradicating drugs from society and rooting out drug dealers. Citizens are urged to report any suspicious individual or activity related to narcotics through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or via “ICT-15” app. Meanwhile, police have arrested seven absconders and proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crime during the last 24 hour, he mentioned. He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi the special tasks were assigned to all senior police officials to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders involved in heinous crimes. During the crackdown, the Islamabad Police teams have arrested seven absconders and proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crime during the last 24 hours.

DIG Operations Syed Ali Raza said that the Islamabad Police is taking all possible steps to eradicate the crime from the city and those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities will be dealt with iron hands. Safety to the lives and property of the citizens is the foremost priority of Islamabad Police, he added.