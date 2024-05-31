Power consumers likely to pay additional over Rs30b in June bills

ISLAMABAD - The electricity consumers are likely to pay an additional over Rs 30 billion in June bills as National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has reserved the judgment over the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) petition for allowing to pass on the burden of Rs3.49 per unit on account of monthly FCA to consumers.

In the public hearing, chaired by Nepra Chairman Waseem Mukhtar, the regulator noted that a major issue in the energy mix is less generation from the local sources, especially coal of Thar in April 2024 that was used nearly half of the reference generation resulting in a burden of Rs32 billion on consumers. The hearing was attended by the authority’s members including Mathar Niaz Rana, Eng Maqsood Anwar Khan, Ms Amina Ahmed.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has reserved the judgment over the CPPA petition for passing on Rs 3.49/unit additional burden on the electricity consumers on account of monthly fuel charges adjustments for the month of April.

The ex-WAPDA Distribution Companies (XWDiscos) had sought approval from the NEPRA to impose an additional charge of Rs3.488 per unit on power consumers in June 2024 bills. The petition was based on the monthly fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for April 2024, which will have an impact of Rs 34 billion (FCA+GST) on the consumers. It was informed that during April, 881 Gwh of power was generated from the local coal against the reference generation of 1690 GWhs having a financial impact of Rs32 billion.

Official of the CPPA-G said that it was not a total burden, but the maximum was the fuel price. The low generation was done of the local coal due to weather constraints as consumers’ demand for electricity was low. When the authority asked about the impact, the official replied that it has an impact of Rs3.8/unit.

Member Nepra Maqsood Anwar Khan asked if local generation was reduced, then why the RLNG was consumed more than the reference. The CPPA official said that the demand was high in central Pakistan, while there was high pressure in the pipeline system and also the economic activities were low. The authority member replied that it meant that this low generation from less expensive coal was due to our deficiencies. He asked why you did not send a proposal to the power division regarding this grave issue, since this problem has been prevalent for the last several years. The official of the CPPA-G further said that rains and drops in temperature also affected the demand for power during April. The chairman of NEPRA said that according to our estimates and data, there is 2000MW of net metering capacity attached to the national system. According the petition, a total of 8,639 GWh of electricity was generated in April 2024, with an associated cost of Rs79.55 billion (equivalent to Rs9.208 per unit). Moreover, 8,375GWh, originally priced at Rs75.205 billion was delivered to distribution companies (Discos), while transmission losses stood at 2.73 per cent. However, the petitioner has also decided to refund Rs3.06 billion (repay to the consumer), after that, the total amount goes down to Rs75.2 billion (or 8.98 per unit). Power generation in April 2024 dropped by 13.7pc from the previous year and increased by 7.7pc from March 2024. However, against the reference demand, it was 17 percent low. The generation cost decreased 10.1pc to Rs9.2086 per unit YoY, but increased 10.8pc from March 2024.