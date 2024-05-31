PRCS official vows to improve services in Orakzai

Peshawar - Chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society for Merged Areas, Imran Wazir Advocate, met officials in the Orakzai district and assured them of improvements in PRCS services in the district.

Imran Wazir met Additional Deputy Commissioner of Orakzai District, Masood Jan, at his office, along with his team, in the presence of Assistant Commissioner Upper Orakzai, Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, and District Coordinator PDMA, Shah Daraz Khan.

Masood Jan appreciated the ongoing activities by the PRCS team and said its assistance was of paramount importance to the local community. A spokesman for the PRCS said that Imran Wazir also met SSP Investigation in Orakzai, Iqbal Baloch, at his office. Baloch appreciated the ongoing activities and professional work by the PRCS teams in Orakzai and expressed a wish to visit the Basic Health Units to uplift the morale of the staff working to facilitate the local community.