Punjab govt issues notification to reduce bread price in Kasur

Staff Reporter
May 31, 2024
KASUR    -    The Punjab government’s Roti Relief Programme has been extended to Kasur district by issuing a notification to reduce the price of bread. According to the notification issued on Thursday by Deputy Commissioner Kasur, Muhammad Arshad Bhatti, the price of double roti (730 grams) has been reduced to Rs180, while the price of single roti (400 grams) has been reduced to Rs100. This move is part of the government’s efforts to provide relief to citizens and control the prices of essential commodities.

