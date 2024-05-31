Research Culture in Institutions

LAHORE - Universities are supposed to be the seat of learning and creating new knowledge for public good.

For the recognition of new knowledge, one has to publish research papers in high repute journals. The “publish or perish” culture is common in American Universities that in fact, resulted the increase of publications in recent years. You can call it cobra effect which means that research centers are now of “cobra breeding hatcheries”. This is also capitalist spirit where every commodity is used for the personal good or institutional good. Recently retraction of research papers has become hot topic due to the attention of social media after several months in Pakistan citing a news from Nature published in December 2023.

Since then, many scientists are highlighting the issue and worried about the name of Pakistan appearing in the news. This problem was also brought into light by many researchers in the past but no practical steps to discourage it were taken. There are various cases of misreporting, data manipulation, and plagiarismwhich was pointed out by various scientists / educationist in Pakistan.

Thesis writing has been pointed out by the Chairman, the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan while addressing the VCs in Lahore.

I must state that these problems are not particular to the Pakistan but also it has become widespread internationally. The bulk of 2023’s retraction was published in Hindawi journals which is a subsidiaries of publisher Wiley which was pointed out by various sources. The main source is a website called Retraction watch reporting the retraction cases. The reasons for retraction are many such as plagiarism, false data, duplication, using plagiarized figures, cooking the data etc.

You can find websites on internet which are blatantly offering their services to solve problems, write assignment, and thesis in lieu of money. Some even contact you to put your name in the research paper for money. Pakistan is no exception. Here situation is becoming worst because of the culture of putting names as coauthors for different reasons. This has now become a profitable business for authors. The paper mill industry becomes important with initiation of open access journal. The increase in number of publications brings lot of benefits; increase in the ranking of institution, authors promotions, power and authority. In this paper mill industry, faculty and institution are somehow involved. That is why institutions are not pointing out the issue rather they swept it under the carpet.

There are many examples in the first world although they have a system to check but still people are doing it probably because of psychological reason or benefits in term of projects. There are pressure groups in Pakistani Universities who are responsible for writing theses of PhD/MPhil for some benefits which are known to authorities.

We are all aware of the reported or unreported cases of false report of PhDs evaluation which could never be checked properly. But you would be surprised to find out.

Many become professors on false reports and false publications. How can you be expecting them fairness in their evaluation of students and teachers? This is large chunk of people who has other resources to pressurize the authorities.

Guardian (9 August 2023) reported that there is far more scientific fraud than anyone wants to admit. Academic world still looks the other way. Nature reported in 22 July 21, 8% of researchers in Dutch survey of research practices at Dutch university confessed to falsify or fabricate data at least once between 2017 to 2022. This kind of story is everywhere and what do you think that it is not in Pakistan. We need to resolve the issue at HEC level and at University level and there are far more cases every one appear to know.We all should look for positive side and publish less and do not fall under pressures of your circumstances which rightly said by Erich Fromm “Greed is a bottomless pit which exhausts the person in an endless effort to satisfy the need without ever reaching satisfaction”.

(Dr Riaz Ahmad is Emeritus Prof at GCU Lahore)