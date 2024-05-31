Rs628b allocation in upcoming PSDP proposed for water, power sectors

ISLAMABAD - The planning ministry has proposed over 50 percent or Rs628 billion allocation in the upcoming proposed Public Sector Development Programme 2024-25 of worth Rs1220 billion for two vital sectors of water and power.

The Annual Planning Coordination Committee, which is scheduled to meet today (Friday), will consider the proposed federal development outlay of Rs 1220 billion for the next fiscal year 2024-25. The major portion of allocations has been proposed for water resource sector, followed by power sector, infrastructure and others, official source told The Nation. According to the source, Rs 413 billion has been proposed for water resources sector for the upcoming fiscal year. The proposed allocation for the water resources sector is almost 277 percent higher than the current year’s allocations of Rs 110 billion. The major flow of the water sector allocation will go to Basha Dam, Mohammand Dam, K-IV, Naulong Dam etc. The second major allocation of Rs 215 billion has been proposed for the power sector.

For National Highway Authority, an allocation of Rs 92 billion has been proposed, which is less than the allocation of Rs155 billion during the ongoing fiscal year.

Rs765 million have been proposed for national heritage, Rs28 billion for Planning Division, Rs25.3 billion for atomic energy, Rs65.5 billion for Sparco, and for science and technology Rs 6 billion have been proposed. For Interior Division, Rs4.2 billion, Petroleum Division Rs4.7 billion, industry and production Rs5.8 billion, Poverty Alleviation Division Rs 1.8 billion, Railway Division Rs31.9 billion, Finance Division Rs6 billion, Federal Education Rs9.8 billion, national health Rs8.89 billion, defence ministry Rs3.8 billion, commerce Rs1.5 billion, aviation Rs7 billion, food security Rs 13 billion, HEC Rs21 billion, housing Rs 25.9 billion, climate change Rs 15.67 billion, Revenue Division Rs 18 billion and IPC Rs 3.9 billion.