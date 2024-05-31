Friday, May 31, 2024
SC to hear contempt plea against Faisal Vawda on June 5

Web Desk
9:29 PM | May 31, 2024
 The Supreme Court has scheduled the hearing of contempt petition against Senator Faisal Vawda on June 5.

The court has issued notices to Faisal Vawda and the Attorney General.

In the previous hearing, the Supreme Court had sought written responses from Faisal Vawda and Mustafa Kamal.

It is noteworthy that the Supreme Court had taken suo motu notice of Faisal Vawda's criticism of the high judiciary's judges.

On May 18, the Supreme Court issued show-cause notices to Senator Faisal Vawda and MQM-Pakistan lawmaker Mustafa Kamal over their recent blistering criticism of high court judges.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1717139477.jpg

