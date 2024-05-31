Friday, May 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SC to hear NAB amendments case on June 6

SC to hear NAB amendments case on June 6
Web Desk
9:28 PM | May 31, 2024
National

The Supreme Court of Pakistan scheduled a hearing for the government's appeals against the annulment of the NAB amendments on June 6.

According to Supreme Court sources, a five-member larger bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, was constituted.

Other judges on the bench include Justice Aminuddin, Justice Jamal Mandukhel, Justice Athar Minallah, and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi.

PTI founder Imran Khan had challenged the NAB amendments in the top court.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court had declared the NAB amendments invalid following a petition. The federal government had then filed intra-court appeals against the decision. 
 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1717139477.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024