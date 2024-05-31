SC to hear NAB amendments case on June 6

The Supreme Court of Pakistan scheduled a hearing for the government's appeals against the annulment of the NAB amendments on June 6.

According to Supreme Court sources, a five-member larger bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, was constituted.

Other judges on the bench include Justice Aminuddin, Justice Jamal Mandukhel, Justice Athar Minallah, and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi.

PTI founder Imran Khan had challenged the NAB amendments in the top court.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court had declared the NAB amendments invalid following a petition. The federal government had then filed intra-court appeals against the decision.

