Spain observes second-hottest year after 2022

MADRID - Spain endured its second-hottest year on record in 2023, which followed on from its hottest year ever since records began more than six decades ago, the AEMET weather agency said on Thursday. Last year’s average temperature was 15.2 degree Celsius (59.36 degrees Fahrenheit), which was 1.2C higher than normal, spokesman Ruben del Campo told reporters on unveiling the agency’s annual climate report. “1.2 degrees above normal may not seem like much, but.. across a whole year, it is a lot, it’s huge,” he added. In 2022, the average temperature was almost 15.5C, marking the first time the mercury had surpassed 15C since 1961 when records began in Spain, whose beaches and sunny climate has made it a magnet for tourists and the world’s second-most visited country after France. “The average temperature in Spain has risen by more than 1.5C since 1961 with the hottest 10 years all occurring in the 21st century,” AEMET said.

“This is no coincidence,” Del Campo said, pointing out that the rising temperatures were “primarily” driven by climate change and “greenhouse gas emissions”. Last year also saw the warmest spring on record, and in no month were there temperatures that were colder than normal, AEMET said, indicating nine out of 12 months were “warm, very warm or extremely warm”. Spain also experienced seven heatwaves in 2023, four of which affected the mainland and the Mediterranean Balearic Isles, and three which affected the Atlantic Canary Islands, AEMET said, citing the report. “Since 1975, heatwaves have lengthened by three days per decade.. and increased in temperature by 2.7C per decade,” it said.

It was also the sixth driest year on record. The northeastern region of Catalonia and Andalusia in the south, Spain’s two most populous regions, have been struggling with severe drought, prompting the local authorities to impose emergency measures. For Catalonia, it was the worst drought since records began, lasting more than twice as long as the previous dry spell in 2008, regional officials said.

As global temperatures rise due to climate change, scientists have warned that heatwaves and other extreme weather events like droughts and wildfires will become more frequent and more intense. This year also seems to be following suit after Spain registered its hottest January on record with temperatures reaching nearly 30C in some regions.