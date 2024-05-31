Three farmers booked for burning crop residue

SARGODHA - Three farmers were booked for burning crop residue near Sargodha on Thursday.

According to official sources, inspection teams of the Agriculture Department visited various areas of tehsil Sargodha and found three farmers, identified as Muhammad Akbar, Irshad Ahmad and Muhammad Manzoor — involved in burning of residue of crops. On a report of the Agriculture Department officials, the police registered cases against the law violators.

Five arrested, weapons recovered

The police arrested five criminals and recovered weapons and narcotics on Thursday.

The police said teams of different police stations raided various localities and arrested Tahir, Kamran, Waheed, Shakoor and Nouman. The police also recovered 2-kg hashish, 1-kg opium, three guns and four pistols.

District Quality Control Board meets

Mianwali Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khalid Javed Goraya, chaired a District Quality Control Board meeting on Thursday at the DC office’s committee room. The DC conducted hearings of nine cases of pharmacies and medical stores for violations of drug rules during the meeting.

After examining all the cases, Deputy Commissioner Khalid Javed Goraya referred four cases of medical store owners to the drug court in Faisalabad for further action. He issued warnings to four others and directed to present the case of an absent medical store owner at the next hearing. During the meeting, the DC instructed quality control officers to take action against medical stores who were selling substandard, expired, and counterfeit medicines as well as against quacks in the district.

CEO Health Dr Mian Kashif Ali, Secretary of the District Quality Control Board Madam Mehwish Nigah, and three drug inspectors from three tehsils participated in the meeting.