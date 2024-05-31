Top court rejects KP govt request for live streaming of NAB laws case

Imran appears in court through video link. I am in solitary confinement, Imran tells CJP. One or two lawyers can meet Imran in jail: CJP.

Black sheep term was not used by PM for sitting judges, attorney general responds to Justice Mandokhail.

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday rejected the request of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government for live broadcasting of proceedings on appeals against termination of NAB amendments.

A five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Amin ud Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi heard the appeals moved by the federation.

During the hearing, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan appeared before the court through the video link service. The chief justice remarked that this case shouldn’t be run through live streaming as it was not a matter of public interest.

The court subsequently dismissed the miscellaneous application of the KP government with a majority of four and one. Justice Athar Minallah contradicted the decision.

On the occasion, the federation’s lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan concluded his arguments while Khawaja Haris requested for three hours to complete the same. The court declared that Khawaja Haris could meet the PTI founder in jail whenever he wanted. It also ordered to provision of the case record to the PTI founder. Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till next week.

PTI founder Imran Khan informed the Supreme Court that jail authorities did not all him to meet with his legal team and he also complained of difficulties in seeking legal assistance for the case about changes to accountability laws. The bench by majority 4:1 decision, chose not to live-stream the the proceeding of federation’s Intra-Court Appeal (ICA) against its judgment on National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999.

Makhdoom Ali Khan, represented the federal government while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advocate General Shah Faisal Uthmankhel was also present. Makhdoom concluded his arguments in the case, and Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan adopted his arguments. Khawaja Haris told that he would require three hours to present his arguments.

Justice Athar, who had earlier stated that the top court could not deny an audience to the ex-premier if he wished to appear before it for the case — expressed his support for the live stream. “If the case used to be broadcast live earlier, it should be live-streamed today as well,” he observed.

KP advocate general said that the case pertained to public interest, to which CJP Isa replied, “This is a technical case; there is no affair of public interest in it.”

When the hearing resumed, apologising for the delay in the proceedings, CJP Isa stated, “After consultation, we decided that the hearing would not be streamed live.” “We did not want to make any decision in a hurry,” the Chief Justice said adding that Justice Minallah dissented from the decision.

Makhdoom contended that the NAB amendments were a part of the “government’s policy” and that “the judiciary cannot interfere in the Parliament’s powers”.

“I’ll speak about myself. I use social media and read newspapers. The prime minister said ‘black sheep’” Justice Mandokhail said, in a likely reference to PM Shehbaz Sharif’s speech on May 28. In response, AGP Awan clarified that the term was “not used for the current judges”.

Justice Mandokhail remarked, “The NAB law kept being applied to those who remained outside the government. Then when those same people come to power, the others get caught in the NAB’s clutches.”

Here, Justice Minallah asked what reasons had been stated in support of the argument that the amendments were against the Constitution. “There is mention of initiating cases, which were below the level of corruption set under the law, at other judicial forums,” he noted.

“Cases [of corruption] worth Rs500,000 were heard by the Balochistan High Court,” Justice Mandokhail highlighted. “The Parliament itself should decide whether to set short sentences or long. The Supreme Court can only review whether a law is Constitutional or not,” he added.

The top judge asked if suspects had been given benefits through the NAB amendments, to which Makhdoom replied in the negative, adding that the changes to the anti-graft laws had instead “specified the scale of the crimes”.

Justice Minallah then asked, “Did a few individual’s punishments not end after the NAB amendments? Was Mian Nawaz Sharif’s sentence not nullified after making edits in section 9a(v) of the NAB [ordinance]?

He stated that the former premier’s case pertained to assets and changes were made in the provision about evidence. The amendments were made in light of previous SC verdicts, the judge observed.

Here, CJP Isa asked if the KP government could introduce the NAB law that the Parliament had amended, to which Makhdoom replied in the positive. “The provincial government of KP can make laws on its own,” the top judge said. Justice Minallah then said that the KP Ehtesab Commission Act was ended there due to losses.

The government counsel contended that PTI ministers “kept on holding press conferences and making statements against the NAB ordinance”. Justice Isa then replied, “Your arguments are easy that ‘make the minority ruling a majority one’.”

Makhdoom responded: “Even if the Parliament abolishes a punishment under a law, it has the power to do so. The Parliament can legislate to reduce the burden on the courts.” He added that in a majority decision, the NAB was told to take action on corruption of upto Rs100 million, at which Justice Athar Minallah asked how the judiciary could decide the limit of corruption.

Highlighting that the minority decision had stated that “retired judges and generals should not be exempted from NAB law”, Justice Minallah asked the government counsel if he agreed with the opinion. “My opinion is exactly the same, but the attorney general can give a better answer,” Makhdoom replied.

Justice Minallah recalled that in a case pertaining to former military dictator Pervez Musharraf, the Islamabad High Court had addressed NAB investigations. “How can a judge be exempted from NAB laws? Why are we judges [considered] sacred cows?” he wondered, asserting that no one should be above the law.

Here, Justice Mandokhail observed that judges were “not included in the definition of Service of Pakistan” but were rather held a Constitutional role.

When Imran was allowed to speak, CJP Isa asked him whether he would like to present his arguments himself or have Haris argue on his behalf.

The ex-premier then sought 30 minutes to present his arguments. “I was neither provided with material to prepare nor am allowed to meet lawyers. I am in solitary confinement,” he lamented.

The PTI founder, referring to the general elections held earlier this year, said the “biggest robbery was committed in the country on February 8”, terming it a “matter of life and death for the country”.

The chief justice then directed Imran: “Do not speak about this right now. We are currently hearing the NAB amendments case.” Addressing the CJP, the former prime minister said, “Our two petitions related to human rights violations are pending before you.”

When asked who his counsel was in those petitions, Imran replied Hamid Khan was his lawyer. “Hamid Khan is a senior lawyer. He had to go abroad, hence in one case, a date of his choice has been fixed for hearing,” the CJP noted.

Here, Imran claimed, “Chief justice sahib, there is a one-window operation in the [Adiala] jail, which is being run by a colonel sahib. You may order him to allow my meeting with my legal team.” “They (jail authorities) do not let me meet my legal team. I am being kept in solitary confinement here. I neither have any material nor a library to prepare for the case,” he added. “I wanted to meet lawyers previously as well but was not allowed,” Imran said.

Justice Isa then assured Imran that he would be provided with the required material and also allowed to meet lawyers, warning that if he sought a legal team’s services, his direct arguments would not be heard in the case.

“A legal expert’s assistance is vital for preparation. I want to meet Khawaja Haris and one or two other lawyers,” Imran insisted.

CJP Faez then stated that Haris could meet the ex-premier “whenever he wants”, adding, “Do not take 50 lawyers with you. One or two lawyers can meet the PTI founder when they wish.” He also ordered that Imran be provided with the complete case records. Later, the bench adjourned the hearing till next week.