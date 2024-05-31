Training session on e-filling, e-FOAS held at RDA

Rawalpindi - A training session on the e-Filing and Office Automation System (e-FOAS) was held on Thursday at the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) under the direction of Director General RDA Kinza Murtaza. According to an RDA spokesperson Ishfaq Ali Dhillow, Director of Operations at the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), provided a comprehensive presentation on e-FOAS. He explained that the Government of Punjab mandates the use of e-FOAS to maintain easily accessible records of notes, approvals, and proposals.

This system helps prevent the loss of critical documents during incidents such as floods caused by heavy rain. Dhillow further stated that the e-Filing system at RDA would facilitate timely and effective management of daily tasks, promoting a paperless office environment in the public sector.

The primary goal of this software is to ensure that all correspondence is digitally accessible around the clock.

He added that digital copies of all official documents will be created and uploaded to the system, stored on a cloud server, and archived for future reference. The system also sends SMS notifications to all relevant participants, informing them about RDA operations against illegal construction, housing schemes, meeting schedules, and other matters. This has reduced the turnaround time for approvals, documents, office orders, and notifications, thereby increasing efficiency.