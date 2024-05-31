Two abducted labourers rescued after two months

SHIKARPUR - The police safely rescued two kidnapped labourers here on Thursday after two months of abduction. According to details, the labourers were abducted from limits of Naparkot police station in Shikarpur while were on their back to home after attending gathering of political party some two months earlier and shifted to Kaccha area. The police on an intelligence tip-off conducted targeted operation in Kaccha area and safely rescued both labourers including Sanaullah Soomro and Bashir Phorr. SSP Shikarpur said that chase of the kidnappers was underway and they would be arrested shortly.