Two suspects held for killing seven Punjab workers in Gwadar: Zia Lango

Balochistan Home Minister Zia Lango on Friday announced that two suspects were arrested in connection to the murder of seven labourers hailing from Punjab in Gwadar.

Lango announced in a press conference that two terrorists responsible for the murders of Punjab workers in Gwadar had been arrested.

The suspects, he said, linked to the banned BLA were targeting Punjabi workers. Weapons were recovered from them, he added.

Lango emphasised the government's commitment to eradicating terrorism and warned that any threat to Pakistan will be dealt with severely. He also dismissed rumours about fencing in Gwadar as baseless.

“Foreign elements have tried to mislead the Baloch people, but the Chief Minister of Balochistan is determined to eradicate terrorism,” said the Balochistan home minister.

Lango said that negligence in protecting citizens would not be tolerated and that all must unite against terrorism.