Two terrorist leaders killed in Peshawar

Terrorist leaders Ayaz alias Muhammad and Ahmadi alias Kochi were killed, and two others were wounded in an intelligence-based operation in Hasankhel area of Peshawar.

According to the ISPR, the operation was conducted on the night of May 30-31 following reports of the presence of terrorists. During the operation, security forces successfully located the terrorists' shelter. Muhammad and Ahmadi were killed.



Pakistan Army spokesperson stated that the deceased terrorists were involved in several acts of terrorism against security forces and the killing of innocent civilians. The local population appreciated the security forces' operation.

The ISPR further highlighted that Pakistan's security forces are committed to eradicating terrorism from the country.