Friday, May 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two TTP terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat operation

Agencies
May 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday killed two terrorists affiliated with the banned outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during an operation in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the law enforcement personnel conducted an intelligence-based operation in Lakki Marwat during which the terrorists opened fire. In the prompt retaliatory fire, two terrorists were shot dead while others managed to escape.

The spokesperson further mentioned that these terrorists were planning to target sensitive institutions and were wanted by the police in several cases, including target killings and bomb blasts. The dead terrorists were affiliated with Tipu Gul group of TTP.

During the operation, the CTD personnel recovered grenades, arms, and ammunition from the killed terrorists.

Loadshedding on high loss making feeders to continue despite protests: Leghari

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1717044499.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024