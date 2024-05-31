Unsafe Courts

While the final verdict in the Iddat Case remains distant and uncertain, it is clear that the legal system has an undeniable duty to protect all those who seek justice within its gates. The attack on Khawar Maneka—the former husband of Bushra Bibi and complainant in the case—inside the premises of the court building by lawyers sympathetic to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) is a condemnable act, for which the legal system bears as much responsibility as the attackers.

As the source of all rights and protections, Pakistani courts should be safe for all citizens, regardless of whether they are plaintiffs, defendants, or witnesses. It is the responsibility of the judiciary, law enforcement, and lawyers’ bodies to ensure these places remain safe, as they not only organize and manage the day-to-day functions of the legal system but also serve as visible symbols of the state’s legitimacy as a law-giver.

Unfortunately, those entrusted to act as guardians of the law are often found subverting it. This is not the first time lawyers have taken matters into their own hands. Pressure groups have repeatedly carried out violence on court premises, whether at the sessions circuit or the high court—sometimes even against the judges themselves. Black-clad lawyers are often seen operating as gangs around the court premises, intimidating citizens and officials alike. Trust in the legal system is built on protections against such lawless, predatory behavior. So far, it seems the judiciary has failed to uphold that trust. In our judiciary’s attempts to reform the system, it must examine the process of seeking justice and its function as well.

The assault was caught on camera, in court premises, with an apparent political motive—this is an open-and-shut case. There is no reason why the perpetrator should go free; the credibility of the legal system depends on small actions like these that accumulate in the eyes of the public.