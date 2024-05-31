US to continue 'regional security discussion' with Pakistan: State Dept

The US State Department has reiterated its resolve to continue working with Pakistan on counterterrorism issues.

Addressing a press briefing in Washington, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said that the US has been in regular communication with Pakistani leaders on counterterrorism issues.

The spokesperson's statement came when responding to a question about the martyrdom of Pakistani soldiers conducting operations along the Afghan border.

"We’re going to continue to discuss regional security in detail including through high level engagements, working level engagements and other extensive bilateral consultations," he said, responding to the query.

The question was asked in the wake of the Pakistan Army's intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted against terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during which five brave soldiers were martyred.

Patel also reiterated Washington's "deep relationship" with Islamabad over a number of key areas with regards to the country's economy and security.

"We’ll look for ways in which we can continue to deepen cooperation, particularly in the areas of the economy and security as well."

The spokesperson's statement came after he was questioned about the Dubai property leaks and Pakistan's dwindling economy in the wake of Islamabad's ongoing programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other avenues of acquiring funds for keeping financial risks at bay.

The question to Patel was posed in the wake of the Dubai property leaks that saw the names of several Pakistani businessmen and politicians on the list of people who own properties in the United Arab Emirates' posh metropolitan.