Friday, May 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Water being supplied to Cholistan to counter heatwave: DC

Staff Reporter
May 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR   -   Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that following the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab Disaster Management Authority, District Management Authority, Bahawalpur District Administration, Rescue 1122, and Cholistan Development Authority are taking steps to ensure the provision of water to the residents of Cholistan and their livestock during the recent heatwave in Cholistan.  He said that officials and staff of the Disaster Management Authority, Rescue 1122, and Cholistan Development Authority are providing water to the residents of Cholistan and their livestock at various locations in Cholistan through water bowsers.  He said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard and water would be supplied to all the areas of Cholistan.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1717044499.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024