Dengue cases in Pakistan do not seem to take a back seat as Islamabad has reported another 17 cases of mosquito-borne disease in a single day today (Monday).

Of these cases, 13 were reported from the rural areas alone. Whereas four cases were diagnosed in the urban locality.

According to statistics released by District Health Office, the death toll remained the same with nine fatalities but the total number of cases were risen to 4,758 in the federal capital city.