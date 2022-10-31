Share:

LAHORE - About 292 new dengue virus cases were reported in Punjab on Sunday. According to the Health Department, a total of 14,738 dengue virus cases had been reported so far during the current year, while 18 people died of the virus and 1,120 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province. The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 144 cases of dengue in Lahore which was the highest number in the province, while 33 cases were reported in Rawalpindi, 27 in Gujranwala, 34 in Multan, three each in Kasur, Sialkot, Attock and Vehari, 14 in Faisalabad, 12 in Sheikhupura, one each in Bahawalnagar, Nankana Sahib, Bahawalpur, Jhelum and Lodhran, two each in Okara, Khanewal and Sargodha, and four in Gujrat during the last 24 hours. The anti-dengue squad destroyed dengue larvae at 909 places in the province during continuing surveillance. The squad conducted surveillance at 369,274 indoor and 105,608 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali chaired a meeting of dengue monitoring committee here on Sunday and reviewed the overall situation in the provincial capital. Additional deputy commissioner, assistant commissioners, chief executive officer health and entomologists attended the meeting. The CEO health gave a detailed briefing on the current situation of dengue in the city and pointed out hotspot areas. The meeting was briefed that around 3,000 dengue cases were reported during the month of October while more than 8,962 dengue cases were reported in the same month last year in 2021. Around 130 places were sealed, 4,868 FIRs were got registered and 2,410 people were arrested on violation of dengue SOPs in the city during the current year. Addressing the meeting, the deputy commissioner said that as per instructions by the Punjab government, strict monitoring and indoor and outdoor surveillance was being carried out in the city to control dengue. He said that instructions had been issued to the departments concerned to make necessary arrangements in this regard, saying that Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) had been directed to ensure cleanliness of parks and fountains under its jurisdiction. The DC directed the Labor department to check dengue larvae presence in factories and godowns. He warned the anti-dengue teams deputed in the hotspot areas that strict action would be taken in case of negligence.