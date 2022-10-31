Share:

Second phase of Covid vaccination for children commenced on Monday.

Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel in a statement said this this vaccination campaign will cover Islamabad and selected districts of Sindh and Punjab.

The Minister said children are our future and it is our responsibility to protect them.

Abdul Qadir Patel urged the media, Ulemas, teachers and civil society to play their pivotal role in the success of this campaign.

He said government is utilizing its all resources to improve health system in the country.