LAHORE-The 38th death anniversary of renowned filmmaker, writer, director and music composer, Khawaja Khurshid Anwar was observed on Sunday. He was widely credited for his music for 227 films, six scripts, direction of three movies and production of six films. As a filmmaker, writer, director and music composer, Khawaja Khurshid Anwar gained tremendous popularity both in India and Pakistan. He composed music for several famous movies including Intazar, Ghoonghat, Chingari, Hamraz, Mirza Jutt and Shireen Farhad. Khawaja Khurshid Anwar was also the founder of Radio Pakistan’s signature tune. In recognition of his achievements, he was awarded Nigar award and Sitara-e-Imtiaz.